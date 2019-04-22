Possible structural defects in church wall collapse to be probed – KZN premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu, said on Monday that potential structural defects that may have led to a church wall collapsing and killing 13 congregants would not be left unattended.

Twelve women and a 10-year-old boy were killed when a brick wall at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, just outside Empangeni, collapsed on Thursday night during a Passover service. Sixteen other congregants were injured.

Initial communication from government said the structure came under pressure because of heavy rain and stormy weather.

“Obviously, the issue of structural defects cannot be left unattended. They have to be investigated because we cannot allow a repeat of this experience, ” said Mchunu.

He was answering media questions after a briefing at his Durban-based office on Monday following a special sitting of the provincial executive council.

Mchunu said that “these things do happen”, either due to “structural defects, engineering works or electrical works”.

A group of engineers formed part of the investigating team looking into the church wall collapse, he said.

In November 2013, a mall being constructed in Tongaat collapsed, resulting in the death of two people and injury of 29 others.

It spawned a full commission of inquiry led by the Department of Labour.

The report from the inquiry – which has not been made public – was handed to the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate of Public Prosecutions in 2014 but to date, no formal charges have been laid against anyone involved.

The incomplete mall has since been sold to a new developer, who is intending to demolish the collapsed structure and rebuild it.

The Post reported in March that a “cleansing ceremony” was held at the site before the demolition work commenced.

