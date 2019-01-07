Sebokeng residents have been failed by ANC – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) today said that the failing African National Congress’s (ANC) empty promises had left Sebokeng residents at flooding risk for more than a decade.

“The residents of Sebokeng, Emfuleni that were left devastated by the torrential rain in December, have been asking the failing ANC to fulfill their service delivery obligations by attending to storm-water drain issues since 2008,” Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga said in a statement.

“This was the cry of residents whose homes have been badly damaged, during my oversight inspection of and engagement with residents.”

Msimanga said the municipality had previously admitted that shoddy work by contractors who were building roads in the area and left debris and foreign objects in storm-water channels may have contributed to the flooding of homes resulting in the damage of 70 homes and 13 families being left homeless.

“However, flooding has been an ongoing problem in the area for over a decade. Last year, it was revealed that this failing ANC-led municipality lost R872 million through fraud and corruption.”

The mayor said his concern was that the bankrupt municipality, that had no money to collect refuse, pay water and electricity bills that are in arrears, or fix streets, did not have the money to continue delivering any services to its residents, which included ensuring that residents were protected from possible flooding.

“The repair work that was recently completed on the storm drains was simply a patch job with no real maintenance done to ensure this does not happen again.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

