 
Disasters 29.12.2018 05:29 pm

Congregants dead in ‘stampede’ at Shepherd Bushiri’s Pretoria church

ANA
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: supplied

There were initial reports of a stampede but this could not yet be confirmed.

At least three people have died and several others injured at Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, which is housed at the Pretoria Showgrounds.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told the African News Agency (ANA) that at least nine people were injured.

She said the deceased had not been identified yet.

According to sources the trio died at the church premises on Friday evening.

More details to follow …

