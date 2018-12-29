Congregants dead in ‘stampede’ at Shepherd Bushiri’s Pretoria church

At least three people have died and several others injured at Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, which is housed at the Pretoria Showgrounds.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told the African News Agency (ANA) that at least nine people were injured.

She said the deceased had not been identified yet.

According to sources the trio died at the church premises on Friday evening.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church of prophet Shepard Bushiri in Pretoria says they fear three people might have died during a stampede at the church last night. The church's legal representative, Terence Baloyi, says they are awaiting more information. — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) December 29, 2018

More details to follow …

3 people were left injured in stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Pretoria church on Friday & instead of healing he called the Paramedics. — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 29, 2018

Three people who were unconscious have been taken to hospital and ten others were slightly injured when people rushed into the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church of prophet Shepard Bushiri in Pretoria yesterday. #sabcnews — Radio 2000 (@Radio2000ZA) December 29, 2018

