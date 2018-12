Limpopo traffic authorities have urged motorists to take care when driving through flooded areas of the R521 between Dendron and Vivo.

“It is reported that vehicles [are] passing through the flooded roads, but please be careful,” traffic affairs authorities said in a short statement posted on the Arrive Alive website on Saturday

– African News Agency (ANA)

