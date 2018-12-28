 
Man and child killed by lightning in Limpopo

The two were sitting under a tree outside their home during a thunderstorm when they were struck by lightning.

Police in Mankweng, Limpopo, have opened an inquest docket after two people were killed by lightning on Thursday afternoon.

According to provincial police spokesperson, constable Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa, Peter Motsai, 40, and his nephew Sebala Mogano, five, from Dihlophaneng Ga-Molepo, were sitting under a tree outside their home during a thunderstorm when they were struck by lightning.

The victims were taken to the local clinic where they were certified dead on arrival.

“Community members are advised to be extremely careful during thunderstorms and must avoid seeking shelter under trees. They should instead seek shelter in houses or safer places to minimize the possibilities of incidents of this nature from occurring,” said Ramakgoakgoa.

