Clean up underway after KZN thunderstorm wreaks havoc

Disaster management teams have started clean-up operations across areas affected by a freak storm on Thursday night that left a trail of damage and destruction in its wake in KwaZulu-Natal, the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in the province said on Friday.

It said several households in King Cetshwayo, uMlalazi, Umkhanyakude, uMhlabuyalingana, uThukela and Inkosi Langalibalele sustained damage caused by strong winds and heavy rains.

The storm uprooted trees which blocked roads and damaged power lines, although electricity utility Eskom had restored services in most parts by Friday morning.

“The full extent of the damage caused by the storm is still being assessed by disaster management teams,” Cogta said.

KZN member of the executive council for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube urged affected residents to make reports to their local ward councilor and municipality so that appropriate measures could be implemented.

The department said inclement weather conditions were expected to continue in the province and urged residents to pay attention to weather forecasts, especially before undertaking journies.

– African News Agency (ANA)

