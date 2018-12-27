Pietermaritzburg disaster management on standby for ‘freak thunderstorm’

Disaster management teams were placed on standby across Pietermaritzburg today, after a freak storm ripped through large parts of KwaZulu-Natal, member of the executive council for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said.

“So far our disaster management teams are keeping an eye on the development of this freak thunderstorm. Areas that are prone to flooding are being monitored, and motorists are urged to seek shelter and wait for the storm to pass,” said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube urged residents to take caution as heavy storms pose a serious risk.

According to reports received by the department from the South African Weather Service, heavy storms will continue until 11pm today in areas along the coast and interior of the province.

Dube-Ncube also urged residents in low lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground as the risk of localised flooding was very high in areas that were being hit by the storm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

