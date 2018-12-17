Sun City open for business after hail storm damage

The Sun City Resort is open for business after a severe hail storm damaged about 200 guest rooms on Saturday afternoon.

The popular resort said on Monday it has managed to deal with mop-up operations after guest rooms were battered by floods.

“Over the last 48 hours we’ve managed to deal with the mop-up operation to get the resort back into a decent shape for visitation by both hotel guests and day visitors,” said Raul de Lima, group executive for Sun City Resort.

De Lima said Valley of the Waves and Sun Central restaurants, including the retail mode, is open for business and most of the facilities are up and running again.

He said there were some challenges with respect to the shortage of hotel room inventory, particularly at the Soho Hotel at the casino where 100 rooms are out of commission.

A further 40 rooms are out of commission at The Cascades and 10 at The Palace.

“For the Vacation Club and The Cabanas we’ve managed to put rooms back into inventory and will be able to accommodate guests who have bookings, and who are arriving from today

“In the coming days we will be putting more rooms back into inventory, so we anticipate good progress going forward,” De Lima said.

Guests are encouraged to call the reservations contact centre to ensure that their booking is still intact and that there is availability of accommodation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

