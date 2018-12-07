Disaster management on standby for heavy rains, flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal

Heavy rains and flooding starting today are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and will continue over the weekend, the province’s department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), has said in a statement following an alert from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

KwaZulu-Natal’s disaster management teams have been placed on standby following the SAW alert.

Cogta said that localised flooding was expected in low-lying areas of the province with hail and damaging surface winds expected in Ugu, Harry Gwala, eThekwini, iLembe, Inkosi Langalibalele, uMgungundlovu, Okhahlamba, Zululand, uMzinyathi, and King Cetshwayo districts.

“Our disaster management teams will be monitoring high-risk areas, especially our roads, to ensure the safety of motorists.

“Pedestrians should avoid crossing flooded walkways. Members of the public are urged to refrain from any unnecessary travel altogether following this warning from the weather services,” Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said.

In KZN, bad weather patterns tend to leave a trail of death and destruction in their wake every year.

“The localised flooding of susceptible informal and formal settlements can be expected, with possible closure of major roads crossing low-lying bridges,” Dube-Ncube said.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors and off the roads, while people in vehicles trapped by high water levels should abandon their vehicles and seek shelter.

People are also advised to move their valuables above expected flood levels and to switch off electricity at the supply point of buildings.

In rural areas, residents should avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles and people are advised to move livestock to higher ground before the storms break.

“In the event of duly authorised officials issuing an order to evacuate, abandon the dwelling without undue delay, unless access is cut off by rising floodwaters and never drive on a road that is flooded or obscured by water,” Dube-Ncube said.

– African News Service

