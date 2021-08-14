Sixth suspect arrested linked to 805kg drug bust on N1

Citizen reporter

The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) has arrested another suspect in connection to the R400 million drugs that were uncovered on the N1 highway in Gauteng.

In a statement on Saturday, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the total number of suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in the drug syndicate is now six.

“The 48-year-old additional suspect was arrested in Strand, Cape Town following further investigation by the team into a case where 805kg cocaine worth an estimated R400 million was uncovered hidden in a hull of the boat on the N1 highway on the 2 June 2021.”

The suspect is expected to appear at the Pretoria Central Magistrate Court on Monday, 16 August 2021.

He will be joining the five other accused at the Pretoria Magistrates court on 23, 24 and 25 August 2021 for formal bail application.

In June a 39-year-old suspect was arrested on the N1 north near the R21 Flying Saucer interchange after being caught with pure cocaine worth R400 million.

N1 drug bust

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale, a bakkie towing a 12-foot ski boat was stopped after information was received.

Upon searching the boat, the team found 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million. Investigations are continuing and more arrests are imminent, Mogale said.

Just two weeks ago half a billion rands worth of drugs were seized at Durban Harbour after acting on a tip-off.

The container was reported to be containing truck parts destined for SCANIA South Africa.

A search of the container was conducted, which revealed “several black canvas bags wrapped in plastic”. The bags contained cocaine bricks, and a second, sealed container was found in the container as well.

Another incident in May, Narcotics Organised Crime detectives with the Namaqualand K-9 unit intercepted large quantities of heroin, crystal meth and cocaine valued at R5.4 million in the West Coast town of Vredendal.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele