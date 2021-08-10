Lesufi ‘disturbed’ after Grade one pupil raped on school grounds

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his fury at the alleged rape of a Grade one learner at Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve.

The department on Tuesday released a statement, with sketchy details of the incident.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred on Monday last week during school hours, when the young girl requested to use the bathroom.

“The girl learner informed her mother on Tuesday 3 August 2021 in the evening, that she was allegedly raped by a General Assistant at the school,” reads the statements.

“We are disturbed and angered by the allegations of a sexual assault of a Grade 1 at Khensani Primary in Soshanguve.

“We always strive to make our schools safe havens for our learners and are angry that a young girl has, allegedly, been raped at one of our schools.

“We call on everyone with any information that can help in this matter to contact law enforcement agencies,” Lesufi said.

“Our Psycho-social Unit has already visited the school and offered support to the family of the learner.”

Lesufi said the learner was receiving medical attention, and that a case of rape has since been opened with the police.

“We condemn any actions which places our learners in danger and will continue to call on the police to act swiftly on such matters so that we can continue to ensure that our schools are safe for all learners,” MEC Lesufi said.