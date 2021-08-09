KZN brothers arrested for killing woman they accused of witchcraft

Citizen reporter

Two brothers from KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a woman they accused of witchcraft.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a witness alleged that the woman was sleeping with her mother aged 51 and her kids in a rondavel in the Umdumezulu area when two known men entered the house on Sunday.

“The suspects accused the deceased of practising witchcraft. They grabbed her, pulled her outside the house and stabbed her several times. The deceased’s daughter ran to their neighbours for assistance and when she came back she found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on her body. She was certified dead at the scene,” said Mbele.

A case of murder was opened at the Umbumbulu police station for investigation.

Two suspects, aged 26 and 36, who are brothers, were immediately arrested and taken to Umbumbulu police station for further investigation.

They are expected to appear before Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court soon.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, the suspect’s court appearance stems from his apprehension on Friday, 6 August 2021, on a charge of murder.

According to information received, the couple that stayed together at their RDP house at Bakola Section in Ganyesa, had an argument last Wednesday evening. This after the suspect allegedly saw his girlfriend drinking and talking to another man at a tavern in Vryburg.

“Subsequent to the quarrel, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a spade leading to her sustaining multiple and grievous bodily injuries. According to information at our disposal, upon realising that the girlfriend was dead, the suspect covered the former’s body with a blanket and pushed it beneath the bed,” said Funani.

“The suspect then fled on Thursday, 5 August 2021, to his brother’s place in Kuruman, Northern Cape. The suspect allegedly informed his brother about the incident. The matter was eventually reported to the brother’s landlord and the police in Kuruman leading to the discovery of the victim’s body. The suspect was then arrested and taken to Ganyesa where he is expected to appear in the local Magistrate’s Court.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde