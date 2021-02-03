WATCH: Shooting incident at Sharpeville petrol station

Graphic pictures and a video of a man lying on the pavement of a petrol station, bleeding are making the rounds on social media.

It is alleged that the man, who was driving an SUV shot and killed himself on Monday.

Members of the community have since taken to Facebook to share their shock regarding the incident.

In a separate incident in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday night, an 18-year old man was killed, and two others left injured following a shooting incident on Frikke Meyer.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived at the parking lot to find two men, aged 18 and 45, lying in the parking lot just after 7pm. Both men had sustained a gunshot wound and were in a critical condition. A third man, who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, was found in a serious condition.

“Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the men were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

The 18-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

