 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mtsweni-Tsipane likely to get criminal record expunged – expert

Crime 3 mins ago

She would only be eligible to lodge her application after the prescription of 10 years, in accordance with the law.

Bernadette Wicks
27 Jan 2021
04:53:06 AM
PREMIUM!
Mtsweni-Tsipane likely to get criminal record expunged – expert

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane delivers the welcoming remarks during the official service for Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has traded minutes without a mask for a potential 10 years with a criminal record. The premier sparked public outcry on Sunday, when she was filmed without a mask on at the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu’s funeral in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. She has subsequently apologised and paid an admission of guilt fine for violating the Disaster Management Act. And on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Monica Nyuswa confirmed the “momentary lapse” had earned Mtsweni-Tsipane a criminal record. Criminal law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said the premier would most likely be able to get...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘She must stand in the dock’ – EFF rejects Mpumalanga premier’s ‘back-door’ strategy 26.1.2021
Does Mpumalanga premier now have a criminal record for violating lockdown regulations? 26.1.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mtsweni-Tsipane admits guilt and Zuma pocketed millions 26.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.