Suspect caught trying to steal computer while attending theft trial at Durban court

A technician impersonator was arrested on Monday after he was caught as he allegedly tried to steal a computer from the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The 48-year-old man, who police say was out on bail and had used the same modus operandi of impersonating a technician to steal from other offices and businesses, is expected to appear in the same court he was nabbed on charges of business burglary and theft.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said at around 2pm on Monday, a court official spotted the suspect removing a computer from one of the offices at the court precinct.

“When he was approached and questioned, he stated that he was a technician and was hired to fix the computers. The staff member got suspicious and summoned the police. The Durban central police swiftly responded and on further questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretext of being a technician,” Mbele said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Cops’ allegedly ‘deliver booze’ to residents

Mbele further said that the suspect was actually attending court for a theft case which took place in 2019 at the provincial government offices.

Mbele added that the suspect was also accused of stealing a laptop from the offices of the Durban metro police in February 2020 and another from a hotel in Durban, also last year.

“He uses the same modus operandi [of impersonating a] technician and if he sees an opportunity he takes it and steals,” Mbele said.

The suspect would be profiled to determine whether a link exists to other business burglary crimes in the Durban city centre and surrounding areas, Mbele added.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts to convicts getting the Covid-19 jab before ordinary citizens

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.