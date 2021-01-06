Man’s head blown off in Randfontein CIT heist

The police in Randfontein have urge members of the public especially those around the Soweto area, to be on the lookout for a white single cab Ford Ranger and a silver BMW following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R28 Main Reef Road in Mohlakeng on Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the incident occurred at around 9am in the morning while members of the Bekkersdal police station were transporting awaiting-trial prisoners.

“The [police] members were ferrying awaiting-trial prisoners when they were shot at by a group of men sitting behind a white Ford Ranger. Both members and the awaiting trial prisoners were not injured during the ordeal,” said Mathe.

The police found that a G4S cash van had already been bombed and next to the van was the body of a man who preliminary investigations by police suggest was a suspect and that his head may have been severed during one of the explosions.

“According to bystanders, the alleged suspect was trying to check why one of the detonators hadn’t bombed, when his head was blown off,” said Mathe.

Mathe said police recovered a burnt vehicle – a 3 series BMW – that was was stolen in Kagiso in December, and no arrests had been made so far.

“Members of the public that may have seen what transpired and/or have information on this incident, are requested to contact their nearest police station or contact the crime stop number on 08600 101111,” urged Mathe.

