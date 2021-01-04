Crime 4.1.2021 11:10 pm

Police searching for suspect accused of double murder

News24 Wire
Police searching for suspect accused of double murder

.

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead.

Western Cape police have launched an intensive search for a suspect wanted for an alleged double murder and attempted murder.

On 31 December, the gunman accosted a couple who were sleeping in their home at Greenpark informal settlement, Mfuleni, near Cape Town.

The gunman, who has been identified as “Mandla”, allegedly opened fire on the couple, killing a 33-year-old man and wounding his girlfriend.

The woman is currently in hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on 1 January around 16:00, the suspect allegedly also opened fire on a group of boys along Theescombie Street in Wesbank.

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead.

“The suspect is believed to be either hiding in Wesbank, Delft and [sic] Mitchells Plain. He is known as Mandla. Anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mike Thebus on 082 3347486,” Rwexana said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition