Several arrested for selling liquor after Ramaphosa announced new laws

Several liquor traders were arrested in Gauteng on Monday night for allegedly contravening regulations shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced stricter lockdown measures.

Among the arrested suspects was the owner of a popular hangout spot in Alexandra, who was arrested for selling liquor after the curfew.

The owner was arrested around 23:00, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

“The place was packed, with no regard or measures in place for Covid-19 health protocols,” Peters said.

“Hours prior to his arrest, police had conducted a compliance inspection at the same hangout spot and the manager was arrested for non-compliance with the provisions of the Gauteng Liquor Act 02 of 2003, and he later paid an admission of guilt fine.”

Also on Monday night, police in Mamelodi dispersed patrons at a tavern and arrested the owner for contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The arrest came after Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela ordered an urgent investigation into a video clip circulating on social media.

The video depicted a large crowd drinking and dancing with no regard for any of the Covid-19 health protocols.

Ironically, in the same video clip, Ramaphosa was seen on a television screen addressing the nation while a large crowd of revellers were drinking and dancing, oblivious to the announcement.

In Orlando East, police responded to a complaint by a member of the community and on arrival just before 23:00, found more than 300 people on the premises.

The owner was issued with a warning and the place was shut down and the crowd dispersed. Mawela has assured the public that police, together with other law enforcement agencies in Gauteng, will be out in full force not only to continue with the safer festive season operations, but also to enforce regulations and adherence to Covid-19 health protocols.

“Our communities are reminded of the valuable role they can play in the fight against crime and in support of government’s efforts to ensure the safety of everyone against the second wave of the coronavirus whose impact is said to be far worse than the first outbreak earlier in the year,” Mawela said. Mawela pleaded for maximum adherence and cooperation from the public.

He also expressed well wishes to all members of law enforcement agencies who will be deployed during the period of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

