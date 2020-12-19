Four more suspects arrested in housing fraud of over R2.4 mil in Limpopo

The Hawks have arrested four suspects in connection with an alleged fraud of over R2.4 million on Talani Temporary Housing units project.

In a statement, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspects are bid evaluation committee members from Housing Development Agency and were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members in different parts of Johannesburg on Friday.

“The suspects allegedly vouched for Aventino Group CC company to construct the housing units without thoroughly checking the validity of the documents that were submitted. It is further alleged that the temporary housing units do not adhere to the design and specifications,” Maluleke said.

The total number suspects arrested now stands at seven, the first suspects, Raymond Maoto (35) project manager from the Housing Development Agency and Constance Mohlala (44), a director of Aventino Group CC company and Aventino Group CC company were arrested on Thursday in Polokwane and have since appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s court.

They will remain in custody until Tuesday, 22 December 2020 for formal bail application. The four suspects arrested on Friday will appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 December to face multiple charges of fraud.

