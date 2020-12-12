Woman, boyfriend get life behind bars for killing husband

The Thohoyandou High Court has sentenced a Limpopo woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

Maria Mkhoto, 45, and Russell Baloyi, 32, were found guilty of the February 2015 murder of Jonathan Mkhoto.

The court heard that the two accused were involved in a relationship when Maria Mkhoto plotted to kill her husband – a South African Defence Force (SANDF) member at Braamboss Base in the Vhembe District.

“Her boyfriend was an inmate at Thohoyandou; they met through social media platforms. The inmate accused then hired two males to trace the deceased.

“He started to be in contact with the deceased, claiming to be a prophet as his girlfriend told him that the deceased had a certain illness and he desperately needed a cure,” police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Baloyi arranged a meeting with the deceased in Malamulele. That was the last time he was seen alive.

The husband’s body was found at Moswane mountain on 23 February 2015. It had multiple stab wounds.

Baloyi and Mkhoto were each sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and kidnapping.

