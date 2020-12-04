Woman pretending to be customer and 4 others rob Cape Town jewellery store

A woman pretending to be a customer and four accomplices fled with an undisclosed amount of jewellery after robbing a store in Kirstenhof, Cape Town, on Thursday.

At around 11:00 on Thursday, the owner of the jewellery shop was busy with a customer when he heard the shop bell ring, according to the police.

He saw a woman standing at the gate and buzzed her in.

“As the female entered four unknown males – two positively armed – entered afterwards,” police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

They then asked the owner and the client to sit down and robbed the store of jewellery.

Van Wyk said all five perpetrators fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz driven by someone who had been waiting for them.

No shots were fired during the robbery and no one was injured.

Staff members were offered counselling by trauma counsellors on the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident has been requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Donovan Pietersen on 021 702 8900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

