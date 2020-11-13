Crime 13.11.2020 11:30 am

WATCH LIVE: Bheki Cele delivers SA’s second-quarter crime stats

Citizen reporter
WATCH LIVE: Bheki Cele delivers SA’s second-quarter crime stats

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

This is for crimes committed from 1 July to 30 September, when the country moved from lockdown Level 3 to Level 2, and then Level 1. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to present the quarterly crime statistics on Friday at 12pm. 

This is for crimes committed from 1 July to 30 September, when the country moved from lockdown Level 3 to Level 2, and then 1. 

But despite lockdown being enforced, a number of crimes continued unabated, from cash-in-transit heists picking up, to gender-based violence attacks, stock theft and farm murders. 

Watch Cele’s live briefing below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition