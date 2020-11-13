WATCH LIVE: Bheki Cele delivers SA’s second-quarter crime stats

Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to present the quarterly crime statistics on Friday at 12pm.

This is for crimes committed from 1 July to 30 September, when the country moved from lockdown Level 3 to Level 2, and then 1.

But despite lockdown being enforced, a number of crimes continued unabated, from cash-in-transit heists picking up, to gender-based violence attacks, stock theft and farm murders.

Watch Cele’s live briefing below:

