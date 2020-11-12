Four people arrested for drugging, kidnapping woman in Durban

Four people were arrested for allegedly drugging and kidnapping a woman in Durban CBD after they offered her a job interview.

According to Durban Central police spokesperson Captain Muzi Maphumulo, it is alleged that around 2pm on Sunday, 8 November, the victim received a call from an unknown woman who asked her why she had not paid her Lewis store account.

“The complainant told the caller she did not have money as she was unemployed, and the caller told her that they assist those struggling to pay their accounts to get employment so that they can pay their debts.

“She was told of an available job in Durban where she should go for an interview.

“The caller informed her that the job offer was to be taken immediately, and she offered for the woman to be collected from her home to attend a job interview,” Maphumulo said.

Maphumulo said the victim was fetched from home by a woman driving a white Nissan Almera sedan.

The driver offered the victim a mask to put on as she did not have one. It is alleged the woman fell unconscious after she put on the mask.

“The woman only woke up today (Monday, 9 November) at around 5am and realised that she had been drugged, and that the car she was in was driving in the Durban CBD.

“She noticed there were three other passengers. She also noted that her bag, wig and cellphone had been taken from her,” he said.

He said the woman then saw a marked police vehicle passing and flagged it down. The police responded and stopped the car.

“The police arrested the four – one woman and three men – for robbery and possession of property suspected to be stolen. Police recovered three cellphones which the suspects could not account for,” he said.

The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

This article first appeared on Berea Mail and was republished with permission.

