10.11.2020 12:01 pm

Eastern Cape woman bites man’s tongue off in attempted rape incident

News24 Wire
The man will appear in the Tsomo Magistrate’s Court soon on an attempted rape charge.

A 65-year-old Eastern Cape woman reportedly bit off the tongue of a 33-year-old man accused of attempting to rape her.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the incident happened at the woman’s home in the remote Tsomo Mission on Saturday night.

The man has since been arrested.

“It is alleged that a woman was sleeping alone when she was woken up by someone entering through the window. The suspect attempted to rape the woman and allegedly forced [her] to kiss [him].

“She bit his tongue until it fell [off]. The suspect then fled the scene,” Soci said.

Police tracked the alleged perpetrator to a hospital in Cofimvaba, 79km east of Queenstown, where he was arrested on Sunday.

He is under police guard in hospital.

He will appear in the Tsomo Magistrate’s Court soon on an attempted rape charge.

