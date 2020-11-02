G4S guards in court for Florida CIT heist as R3.2m, rifle recovered

Three suspects will appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 November in connection with a cash in transit (CIT) robbery that resulted in the death of a tow truck driver.

The three men, who are G4S security drivers, were arrested following the incident in Florida, Johannesburg on Friday morning.

They face charges of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the CIT truck was attacked by 12 suspects driving four different vehicles.

“The suspects forced the G4S guards out of the vehicle and disarmed them before detonating explosives to gain access to the cash in the safe.”

Mulamu said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, which has since been recovered. The tow truck was fatally shot in the chest after a chase ensued.

“About R3.2 million was found hidden in dustbins on premises near where the armoured vehicle was attacked and under the seat of the armoured vehicle.

“The police also recovered an R5 rifle, which the suspects allegedly seized from the security crew during the robbery.”

She added the rest of the suspects were still at large as the investigation continues.

Cash in Transit Heist between Hendrik Potgieter & Ontdekkers. Gunshots fired. pic.twitter.com/aRJLHqFsaw — Koena Moabelo #QuitQuitting (@Koena_za) October 30, 2020

Members of our intervention units responded to #CITRobbery in Maraisburg after receiving reporting of a shooting. Cash van bombed. Suspects in three vehicles. @ER24EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/LfKVIiWd5k — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) October 30, 2020

