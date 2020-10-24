Crime 24.10.2020 07:01 pm

Police appeal for help finding shooter, after taxi driver gunned down in vehicle

Police are appealing for assistance in finding the suspects responsible for killing a minibus taxi driver in his vehicle on Thursday.

The driver was ferrying passengers from Randburg to the Johannesburg CBD at the time, News24 previously reported.

According to an eyewitness report, a passenger apparently asked to be dropped off after a traffic light. As he was about to alight, he pulled out a gun and shot at the driver. After being shot, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the passengers jumped out.

The incident was confirmed by Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla, who said the shooting had taken place along Jan Smuts between Empire Road and the M1 freeway, at around 17:30.

The gunman fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests had been made yet.

“Police are still looking for the suspect and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspect to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111,” Masonod said.

