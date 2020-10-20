Graveyard murder: Man, 23, arrested in connection with teenager’s death

Crime 20.10.2020 10:44 pm

The suspect will appear in the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and faces a murder charge.

Northern Cape police have arrested a 23-year-old man after a teenager’s body was found in a graveyard on Saturday.

The body of the 15-year-old boy was discovered in Mataleng, Barkly West, at around 23:30, said police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

It appeared he had been struck on the head with a stone or brick and succumbed to his injuries.

“The paramedics declared him dead on the scene,” added Tawana.

Barkly West police launched a manhunt for suspects and with the help of residents made a breakthrough and arrested the 23-year-old.

