Man gets 70 years in jail after raping ex-girlfriend four times

A Northern Cape man who raped his ex-girlfriend four times will spend the next 70 years behind bars.

Keatlhotse Mothowakae, 25, was found guilty on four counts of rape by the Mothibistad Regional Court for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, the victim was walking home from church when Mothowakae accosted her.

On one occasion, Mothowakae had been sitting under a tree from where he grabbed his ex-girlfriend as she was passing by.

He dragged her to his residence, threatened to kill her with a pair of scissors and raped her. The victim managed to break loose in the morning and alerted the police.

He had also taken the victim’s cellphone, which he refused to hand back.

Northern Cape acting police commissioner Major General Phiwe Mnguni commended the investigating officers Captain Caren Nel and Sergeant Kenalemang Babeile for good investigative work.

He also applauded the National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Justice for removing the rapist from society.

Mothowakae’s name will be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

