Five suspects arrested in connection with Magalies Mountain robberies

Gauteng Police have welcomed the arrest of five suspects allegedly linked to an increase in robberies and a murder in the Theo Martins Poort and Magalies Mountain area along the R-80 Mabopane Highway in Pretoria.

In a statement on Sunday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrests come from “urgent intervention” by the South African Police Service (SAPS) as Major General Mohajane assured the victims and the public that police would act as a matter of urgency.

“An intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday 14 October 2020 led police to the suspects’ hideout in Marabastad where three suspects were traced and arrested. The other two suspects were already in custody following their earlier arrest on two Hercules cases of May and August 2020.”

There was heightened SAPS visibility in the area as crime prevention operations were initiated by the Hercules and Akasia police stations. During the operation, five suspects allegedly linked to various cases including armed robbery, kidnapping and murder, as well as other serious and violent crimes, were nabbed.

The police have urged mountain users such as hikers and cyclists, or those embarking on spiritual activities, to exercise greater caution and not expose themselves to opportunistic criminals.

“Should there be a need to visit the area, users are urged to rather do so in groups and to avoid embarking on any activities at night when it is dark,” Peters said.

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Monday, 19 October 2020.

