Crime 9.10.2020 07:55 am

Four suspects nabbed for allegedly offering R20K bribe for 250 Sassa cards

A post office manager was allegedly approached and enticed by one of her employees who worked with a group of suspects to provide 250 Sassa cards loaded with cash.

Four people aged between 32 and 62 were arrested on Wednesday for alleged corruption and extortion in a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit in the Free State.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, a Virginia post office manager was allegedly approached and enticed by one of her employees who worked with a group of suspects to provide 250 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards loaded with cash.

For her trouble, the manager was promised a R20,000 bribe.

The matter was escalated to the authorities, who arrested the four suspects. They were found in possession of the 250 Sassa cards during an undercover operation.

The four suspects are a former police officer who is on suspension for previous alleged infringements, the cleaner at the post office and two civilians.

Two vehicles belonging to the suspects have been confiscated and the four are expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

