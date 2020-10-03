Woman loses R200 000 in ancestry scam, three arrested

The Hawks have arrested three suspects for allegedly scamming a woman of over R200 000 by preying on her traditional beliefs.

The suspects allegedly placed an advert offering to assist with traditional cleansings, to which a 40-year-old contracted government employee responded.

“[She] responded to the advertisement seeking financial stability and permanent employment early in August 2020. She was allegedly invited for a spiritual cleansing consultation, for which she paid R1 000,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

She was later convinced to come back for more cleansing, he said

“The victim subsequently withdrew all her savings and parted with approximately R223 000 in cash that was then given to the syndicate with the belief that her ancestors would multiply the money into millions of rands.”

When she realised she had been conned, she reported the matter to the Hawks in Gauteng.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 39, were arrested at Lyttelton in Centurion, outside of Pretoria, on Thursday. They are expected to appear in Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The Hawks appeals to the public to exercise vigilance whilst practising traditional and spiritual sacraments as fraudsters use the same to scam unsuspecting victims. Those that may have fallen prey and consulted with the alleged syndicate based in Lytteton, Pretoria, should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Don Barath on 082 319 9446,” Nkwalase said.

