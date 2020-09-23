Northern Cape man receives two life sentences for killing girlfriend, 18-month-old son

A man from Windsorton in the Northern Cape was handed two life sentences on Tuesday for the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend and their 18-month-old son.

The Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley further sentenced Michael Pietersen, 36, to a five years in prison for defeating the ends of justice, which will run concurrently with the double life sentence.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock, on 12 May at about 10:00, police found the burnt bodies of Kantse Mokgele and little Neo Mokgele in a veld near Van Zoelenslagte in Windsorton.

Both had several stab wounds and had been burnt by the accused.

“The accused was arrested hours after the bodies were discovered and he remained in custody up until his sentencing,” Kock said. Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Phiwe Mnguni welcomed the sentence and commended the police for apprehending Pietersen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.