Newborn found alive in shallow grave in Potchefstroom

Medics assessed the child and found that she had sustained an injury to her upper arm and was suffering from hypothermia.

A newborn baby girl was found alive on Wednesday morning in a shallow grave in the Ikageng Greenfields in Potchefstroom in the North West.

ER24 paramedics were alerted when a member of the community heard the child’s cries.

On inspection, the member of the public found the baby in a shallow grave that was covered with several rocks.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 7am, they found that the child had been rescued from the grave and was in the care of a young woman.

The child was treated, gradually warmed and transported to a nearby provincial hospital for urgent care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

