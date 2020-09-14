 
 
Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Many public amenities have been reduced to rubble, with historic sites and memorials left in ruins as citizens and authorities turn a blind eye.

Metrorail trains at Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 20 August 2020. Due to vandalism and theft of infrastructure new trains can't be implemented. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The six men arrested in New Canada with Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) copper cables and signalling equipment worth R5 million are suspected to be illegal miners as they were found in possession of mining equipment used in the illegal trade. According to the spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa, this has led them to believe illegal miners have turned their attention to pillaging rail infrastructure. “We have reason to believe the suspects are players in illegal mining. Now the zama zamas have moved from that, for whatever reason, to now harvesting public infrastructure…” he said. Mgitywa last week told the SABC...

