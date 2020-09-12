Crime 12.9.2020 07:34 pm

Ipid probing yet another death in police custody

News24 Wire
Ipid probing yet another death in police custody

For illustration purpose. Picture: Pretoria Rekord North

SAPS arrested the police officer who is alleged to have caused the death of three persons.

A police officer, alleged to have caused the deaths of three people in Phuphuma, Ngabayena area in KwaZulu-Natal, had been arrested, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Saturday.

According to spokesperson Ndileka Cola, Ipid received a report alleging that an officer had been involved in the incident which occurred on Saturday morning.

It was investigating a case of deaths as a result of police action, Cola said.

“The Ipid’s investigators responded swiftly to the crime scene to conduct an investigation.

“The South African Police Services (SAPS) arrested the police officer who is alleged to have caused the death of three persons,” Cola said.

She added, “Ipid is gathering more valuable information relating to this incident through its investigation process”.

News24 previously reported that Ipid had also been investigating the circumstances around 30-year-old Leroy Oliphant’s death.

He died in police custody in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Oliphant, from Elsies River, was allegedly assaulted by a member of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit.

His family claimed he was treated like an animal, saying “they beat him up until he died”.

Cola said post-mortem results would confirm Oliphant’s cause of death, while IPID continued with its investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition