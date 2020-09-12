Crime 12.9.2020 03:55 pm

Cops launch manhunt after three men flee with firearms from Mpumalanga station

The incident happened after midnight while there were five officers on duty, but only two were in the station when the suspects entered.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after three unknown men entered Badplaas police station and held up two officers on duty on Saturday.

Police said the suspects stole firearms before they fled.

It’s alleged the three men gained access by cutting the fence at the back of the police station.

According to a Hawks spokesperson, the incident happened after midnight while there were five officers on duty, but only two were in the station when the suspects entered.

The spokesperson said the men pointed guns at the officers and then disarmed them of their service pistols.

“The suspects forced the members to open the safe and took rifles and pistols belonging to the SAPS.”

It’s believed the suspects fled the scene on foot and were yet to be arrested. No injuries were reported.

