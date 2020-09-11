Andile Lungisa told to begin serving three-year sentence

ANC councillor and former youth league deputy president Andile Lungisa has been served notice to report to authorities within 48-hours of receiving it, to start serving his sentence, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

“The clerk of the court served the notice to his attorneys yesterday [Thursday],” NPA regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

“That was the condition of the bail pending the outcome of his appeal to the SCA,” Ngcakani said.

Lungisa was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2018.

The court suspended one year of his prison sentence on certain conditions, News24 reported.

His conviction in 2018 was for smashing a glass water jug on a DA councillor Rano Kayser’s head during a scuffle in council in 2016.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein dismissed Lungisa’s appeal.

No basis

The SCA said it found no basis to interfere with the sentence imposed by the trial court on the grounds that the court had appropriately balanced the appellant’s personal circumstances, the nature and seriousness of the crime committed and the interest of society.

“It is observed that Mr Lungisa used a dangerous weapon when hitting the complainant on a sensitive part of his body, the temple, causing serious potentially fatal injuries.

“While he was a first offender and respected by his community, the crime that Lungisa committed was serious and had devastating consequences. He did not behave in a manner expected by the community of its councillors, failed to take responsibility for his actions and showed total lack of remorse for his deeds.”

News24 earlier reported that on Tuesday, Lungisa was handed a letter of suspension by the provincial executive committee (PEC), together with an instruction to resign from his position in council.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.