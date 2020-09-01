Hawks pounce on suspects ‘trying to steal’ fuel from Transnet pipeline

Three people aged 26, 31 and 35 are expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted theft of fuel and tampering with infrastructure.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, they were caught while allegedly tampering with a Transnet fuel pipeline in Bronkhorstspruit on Saturday evening, trying to steal fuel.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit responded swiftly to the information received for further investigation,” Mogale said.

The suspects fled the scene. However, one person was apprehended by security personnel.

In the early hours of Sunday, the investigation team conducted a sting operation at the pipeline, where two more suspects were later arrested in a black Corsa bakkie. They were seemingly trying to rescue their accomplice.

“Among other items seized, police confiscated the bakkie used in the commission of the crime, a generator, heavy-duty drill, grinder, chisels and a welding machine. The investigation continues,” Mogale said.

