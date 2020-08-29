Crime 29.8.2020 08:01 pm

Correctional services officer allegedly beats wife to death

News24 Wire
Correctional services officer allegedly beats wife to death

File image

The couple both correction services officers were stationed at Goedemoed Correctional Centre in Aliwal North, the Eastern Cape.

A 38-year-old correctional services officer was allegedly beaten to death by her husband.

The man is also a correctional services officer at the same prison.

The couple was stationed at Goedemoed Correctional Centre in Aliwal North, the Eastern Cape.

The woman was allegedly beaten during an argument with her husband.

Deputy Justice Minister Nkosi Phatehekile Holomisa confirmed Aliwal North police were investigating a murder case and a 38-year-old man had been arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

“Reports indicate that an argument broke out between the couple, and the husband [suspect] allegedly severely assaulted the victim to death,” said Holomisa.

The suspect is due to appear in Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The ministry takes such acts of criminality very seriously, and we will not tolerate this blatant disregard for the law by correctional officials. Together with all law enforcement agencies, we will ensure that justice is served and that similar incidents are prevented,” said Holomisa.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Covid-19 SA records 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths

Politics READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa

General Siya Kolisi biography to be published, despite Rachel’s protest

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition