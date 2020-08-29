Man arrested in connection with the murder of his former lover’s boyfriend in KZN

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of his former lover’s boyfriend, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

The man was arrested on Thursday night in Umlazi where he was hiding, provincial spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

On 27 June at around 5am, the suspect allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Mzwandile Jwara in Malukazi, Gwala added.

Jwara was with his girlfriend at the time.

“The suspect fired shot at the deceased’s girlfriend, but the bullet missed her.

“She managed to grab the firearm and the magazine came out and a round of ammunition fell on the ground,” she alleged.

“The suspect fled the scene and was on the run since then. The investigation revealed that the suspect was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who survived.”

On Thursday, the suspect was found in possession of a firearm suspected to have been used in the incident.

“The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was linked to the case as well as any other serious crimes reported in the country,” said Gwala.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

