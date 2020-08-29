Crime 29.8.2020 07:57 am

Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

News24 Wire
Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Nathaniel Julius, 16, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night, resulting in unrest in the streets of Eldorado Park. Picture: Twitter

Nathaniel Julies, 16, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night, resulting in unrest in the streets of Eldorado Park.

Two officers have been arrested following the murder of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate confirmed on Friday.

“[IPID] has this evening, after careful consideration of the evidence at hand, taken a decision to detain the two members implicated in the alleged shooting,” spokesperson Ndileka Cola said in a statement.

“The pair will be charged with murder and possibly defeating the ends of justice.”

The two officers are attached to the Eldorado Park crime prevention unit, she confirmed.

Further information would only be released once the pair have appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court, Cola added.

ALSO READ: PICS & VIDEO: Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

Julies, 16, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night, resulting in unrest in the streets of Eldorado Park.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko together with officials from the SA Human Rights Commission, visited the teen’s family and later told an irate crowd of locals that “whoever has committed the crime will have to face the law, it doesn’t matter who that person is”.

Julies’ grandfather, James, claimed his grandson had done nothing wrong and was standing alone when he was shot at close range, before being dragged inside the police van.

He alleged that Nathaniel was also choked while he was being dragged to the vehicle.

He further claimed the police had also not been helpful to the grieving family after Nathaniel’s death, as it had been a mission for them to receive a case number.

According to him, no officer had gone to the family and the scene where the boy was shot to investigate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who offered his condolences to the family and the angered community, said the violent death of any young person was concerning.

News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA records 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths 28.8.2020
READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa 28.8.2020
Siya Kolisi biography to be published, despite Rachel’s protest 28.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Covid-19 SA records 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths

Politics READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa

General Siya Kolisi biography to be published, despite Rachel’s protest

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition