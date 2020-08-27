Killing of 8 people in Taylor’s Halt in KZN due to ‘long-standing feud’ – police commissioner

The killing of eight people in Taylor’s Halt, just outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, could emanate from a long-standing feud within the community, police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said on Thursday.

“It is very disturbing to learn that eight people were killed in such a brutal manner during two separate incidents at Taylor’s Halt yesterday.

“Information at hand indicates that these incidents could be because of a longstanding feud in the community. We once again appeal to our communities to refrain from using violence to address conflicts,” he said while visiting the area.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that, just after midday on Wednesday, four men were repairing a vehicle when a car parked next to them.

Fire

“The occupants of the vehicle opened fire at them, fatally wounding three men. The victims were aged between 33 and 37. The fourth victim, who was injured during the shooting, managed to escape and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

He said the deceased were identified as Sbonelo Ndawo, 33, Lawrence Zondi, 33, and Ayanda Sishi, 37.

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening around 20:00, five members of a family were attacked and shot by unknown assailants.

“The four women and one child were shot and fatally wounded at their home. About a kilometre away from the scene, a bakkie with bullet holes was found stationary on the road facing oncoming traffic,” said Naicker.

He said it was established that the 25-year-old driver of the bakkie was taken to hospital after he was shot and wounded.

The deceased were aged between 12 and 70, with 16-month-old Thandolwethu Nxele among the victims.

Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Taylor’s Halt SAPS.

Jula said he instructed “additional deployments to be brought into the area immediately to deal with rampant criminality in the area”.

“I have also directed that a dedicated investigation team hit the ground running and to work non-stop until the culprits responsible for these callous murders are brought to book.”

