Commuter shot dead amid Cape Town taxi war

News24 Wire
Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A commuter was killed in a shooting at the Bellville Taxi Rank in Cape Town on Friday afternoon while another commuter and a taxi operator were injured.

It was believed to be part of an ongoing feud between taxi operators.

This followed two shootings on Friday morning, in which two taxi operators were wounded.

“Police are still combing two scenes at the Bellville Taxi Rank after renewed shootings that occurred late on Friday afternoon. It is alleged that unknown gunmen fired shots at the rank, killing a commuter, injuring another and a taxi operator after 16:00. A heavy police contingent is keeping [a] watchful eye on the taxi rank,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Two separate shooting incidents took place on Friday morning and left two operators wounded. Police arrested one person and seized a firearm following the incidents.

“Police were called to the taxi rank at 07:45 on Friday morning after several shots were fired, wounding two taxi operators. The wounded men were taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Potelwa said.

The shootings were believed to be linked to an ongoing taxi feud between taxi operators, she said.

Shootings also took place on Thursday, after which police apprehended seven people at the taxi rank on the same day.

“They are still being questioned by police. No one was injured during the incident,” Potelwa added.

