Armed men make off with jewellery worth R2m in store robbery

Police have launched a manhunt for 10 suspected robbers following an armed robbery at one of the jewellery stores at The Glen Shopping Centre, South of Johannesburg on Monday morning, 3 August.

The suspects helped themselves to goods estimated to the value of R2 million.

According to Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora, the preliminary police investigation revealed that around 9am just after the store had opened, three men stormed into the shop and threatened the staff with firearms and locked them in a room.

The suspects were subsequently joined by seven more accomplices and helped themselves to jewellery.

“No shots were fired in the shop, however as the suspects escaped the scene, several shots were fired towards the guards. No one was injured or shot during this incident,” he said.

The police have further discovered that the suspects drove away from the scene with both a white Ford Figo and Nissan Qashqai with unknown registration numbers.

“Investigation in regard to the incident continues,” added Jeff Phora.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information in connection with the incident to come forward and share.

This article first appeared on Comaro Chronicle and was republished with permission.

