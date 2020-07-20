Crime 20.7.2020 08:02 am

Limpopo mom arrested for ‘forcing toddler to drink alcohol, smoke dagga’

News24 Wire
Limpopo mom arrested for ‘forcing toddler to drink alcohol, smoke dagga’

Image: iStock

The woman, 21, and her 19-year-old alleged accomplice are expected to appear in court on Monday.

A 21-year-old Limpopo mother has been arrested for allegedly forcing her toddler to consume alcohol and smoke dagga.

The woman and her 19-year-old alleged accomplice are expected to appear in court on Monday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The two suspects were arrested on Saturday after the police accessed video clips that went viral on social media, showing the woman giving her son dagga to smoke and alcohol to consume. Her accomplice can be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge.”

The mother was arrested at Rabali Village and her alleged accomplice in Dzanani.

The child has been removed and handed over to the grandmother.

“The suspects will face a charge of contravening the Children’s Act, 38 of 2005 [child abuse] and if convicted, they will be sent to jail for a period of up to 10 years, or fined, or both these sentences,” said Mojapelo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Probe launched after KZN mayor’s convoy ‘knocks down, kills girls’ 20.7.2020
Suspect arrested in Eastern Cape for alleged murder of elderly woman 19.7.2020
Two suspects to appear in court for allegedly operating drug lab in Sasolburg 19.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!

Environment WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing


today in print

Read Today's edition