Limpopo mom arrested for ‘forcing toddler to drink alcohol, smoke dagga’

A 21-year-old Limpopo mother has been arrested for allegedly forcing her toddler to consume alcohol and smoke dagga.

The woman and her 19-year-old alleged accomplice are expected to appear in court on Monday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The two suspects were arrested on Saturday after the police accessed video clips that went viral on social media, showing the woman giving her son dagga to smoke and alcohol to consume. Her accomplice can be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge.”

The mother was arrested at Rabali Village and her alleged accomplice in Dzanani.

The child has been removed and handed over to the grandmother.

“The suspects will face a charge of contravening the Children’s Act, 38 of 2005 [child abuse] and if convicted, they will be sent to jail for a period of up to 10 years, or fined, or both these sentences,” said Mojapelo.

