IPID probes death of cop killed in alleged accidental shooting

The Independent Police Investigative Police Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a police officer who was shot by a colleague, allegedly by accident, while trying to catch suspects on Thursday.

According to IPID, it is alleged that five officers were on visible policing duty when they received a call to provide support to colleagues who were patrolling at around 02:15.

The officers proceeded to Sia Street in Daveyton, Gauteng, and upon their arrival, their colleagues told them that the suspects they were chasing got away. The officers continued patrolling the area and later noticed the four suspects and approached them. It’s claimed that the four men split up and fled in different directions.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said some of the officers gave chase in a van.

The police officer who allegedly fired the shot was seated behind the front passenger seat.

She drew her firearm, opened the door as she readied herself to jump out and chase the suspects as soon as the vehicle stopped.

The driver then turned the vehicle towards the direction where the suspects ran.

“The firearm of the officer [in] the left back seat went off and shot her 27-year-old colleague who [was sitting] in the front passenger seat”, said Cola.

The IPID official confirmed that the officer who was shot was male – not female, as police previously reported.

“The shot police officer was taken to Glenwood Hospital where he was certified dead. IPID continues with further investigation [of] this incident,” added Cola.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.