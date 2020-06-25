KZN teenager arrested for alleged rape and murder of girl, 11

A 17-year-old has been arrested after the body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been missing for about a week, was found naked in a sugarcane field in Dokokweni, Durban.

According to the police, the girl had been missing since 14 June and her body was discovered on Monday.

“The naked body of Amanda Mthembu, 11, was found by Gingindlovu police and the Umhlali K9 Unit in a sugarcane field in Dokodweni Reserve,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

It is alleged she was strangled to death. A post-mortem showed she had also been raped.

On Thursday, Gingindlovu detectives arrested the 17-year-old in Dokodweni after an intensive investigation.

It is alleged he is a resident of the area.

Mbhele said he was due to appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder and rape.

