Crime 25.6.2020 05:41 pm

KZN teenager arrested for alleged rape and murder of girl, 11

News24 Wire
KZN teenager arrested for alleged rape and murder of girl, 11

Picture: iStock

According to the police, the girl had been missing since 14 June and her body was discovered on Monday.

A 17-year-old has been arrested after the body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been missing for about a week, was found naked in a sugarcane field in Dokokweni, Durban.

According to the police, the girl had been missing since 14 June and her body was discovered on Monday.

“The naked body of Amanda Mthembu, 11, was found by Gingindlovu police and the Umhlali K9 Unit in a sugarcane field in Dokodweni Reserve,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

It is alleged she was strangled to death. A post-mortem showed she had also been raped.

On Thursday, Gingindlovu detectives arrested the 17-year-old in Dokodweni after an intensive investigation.

It is alleged he is a resident of the area.

Mbhele said he was due to appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder and rape.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eastern Cape man jailed for life for raping estranged wife 24.6.2020
Our dad was shot right in front of us – family of Umlazi councillor speaks out 24.6.2020
KZN to ‘present clear plan’ on rampant taxi and political killings 24.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Not much scientific merit in banning smoking, says top scientist

Education SA failed its pupils during pandemic – UN report

Government ‘Failing’ municipalities to get hefty slice of virus money pie

Covid-19 Lockdown’s limitation of rights mustn’t become new norm, warn academics

Courts SANDF soldiers who went AWOL in Cuba get fired… again


today in print

Read Today's edition