Crime 19.6.2020 03:15 pm

Bodies of mother and son discovered in East Rand maize field

News24 Wire
Bodies of mother and son discovered in East Rand maize field

Image: iStock

The motive for the killings remains unknown and no arrests have been made. 

The bodies of a woman and a man, both with stab wounds to the neck and head, were found close to each other in a maize field in Benoni, police said on Friday.

The two bodies were found at around 09:00 on Monday.

According to the police, paramedics declared the woman and man dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that both the deceased might have been killed somewhere and brought to the mielie field to be dumped”, police spokesperson Sergeant Raider Ubisi said.

Ubisi told News24 that the family of the deceased came forward and positively identified the bodies at the mortuary as Noqayisa Tshwane and her son, Jefferson Johnson, IOL reported.

Putfontein station commander Lieutenant Colonel Wellington Mathiane condemned the killing.

Putfontein police are urging anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact police on 08600 10111, call Putfontein police on 011 845 6315 or use the My SAPS app.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
New Zealand police scale back volcano bodies search 18.12.2019
Police still searching for ‘prophet’ after discovery of three bodies in Pretoria cave 30.10.2019
UK murder probe as 39 dead found in truck from Bulgaria 23.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition