Bodies of mother and son discovered in East Rand maize field

The bodies of a woman and a man, both with stab wounds to the neck and head, were found close to each other in a maize field in Benoni, police said on Friday.

The two bodies were found at around 09:00 on Monday.

According to the police, paramedics declared the woman and man dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that both the deceased might have been killed somewhere and brought to the mielie field to be dumped”, police spokesperson Sergeant Raider Ubisi said.

Ubisi told News24 that the family of the deceased came forward and positively identified the bodies at the mortuary as Noqayisa Tshwane and her son, Jefferson Johnson, IOL reported.

Putfontein station commander Lieutenant Colonel Wellington Mathiane condemned the killing.

Putfontein police are urging anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact police on 08600 10111, call Putfontein police on 011 845 6315 or use the My SAPS app.

