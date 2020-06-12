Crime 12.6.2020 10:35 pm

Two people arrested on East Rand for possession of explosives

News24 Wire
The police raided the house in Hlabane Street, Masimini, at around 6am and also found more than R100,000 in cash.

Two suspects were arrested in the East Rand on Friday for the possession of explosives and more than R100,000 in cash following an intelligence-driven operation.

The police raided the house in Hlabane Street, Masimini, at around 6am.

“Upon their [police’s] arrival at the mentioned address, in an outside room, they found a man and a woman aged 34 and 25, respectively,” spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

The police searched the premises and found 44 blasting cartridges, one roll of detonating cord, four connector cord fuses and more than R100,000 in cash.

Both suspects were arrested.

Makhubele said they were expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela commended the work done by the police and urged the community to continue to work with them to fight crime by calling the Crime Stop number.

