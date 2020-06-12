Crime 12.6.2020 01:25 pm

Eldos couple found with mandrax worth 550K arrested

They are facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

An Eldorado Park couple appeared at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for alleged possession of drugs worth approximately R550,000.

Trevon Chetty, 35, and Evelyn Witbooi, 21, were intercepted on Tuesday in Daveland, south of Johannesburg, in a multi-disciplinary operation by the Germiston Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after information surfaced that the duo was carrying drugs.

Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, police seized sizeable plastic bags containing methaqualone powder and were immediately arrested on the spot.

Chetty and Witbooi have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance on 17 June 2020 for a formal bail application.

Investigations are still continuing.

Originally appeared on Soweto Urban

